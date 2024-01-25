Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by Raymond James

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COLB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

COLB opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

