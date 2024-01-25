Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance
Shares of COLM stock opened at $78.83 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 30.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 733.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.
About Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.
