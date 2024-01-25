Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Community Bank System Stock Down 1.4 %

Community Bank System stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 71.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $228,666.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

