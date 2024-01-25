Comparing Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) & ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL)

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) and ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Republic Services and ESGL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 6 7 0 2.54 ESGL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Republic Services currently has a consensus price target of $166.46, suggesting a potential downside of 1.68%. Given Republic Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Republic Services is more favorable than ESGL.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 11.17% 16.81% 5.72% ESGL N/A -79.97% -1.09%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Republic Services and ESGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Republic Services has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESGL has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Republic Services and ESGL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $13.51 billion 3.94 $1.49 billion $5.17 32.75 ESGL N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than ESGL.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of ESGL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Republic Services beats ESGL on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated through 353 collection operations, 233 transfer stations, 206 active landfills, 71 recycling centers, 6 saltwater disposal wells, and 7 deep injection wells, as well as 3 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states; and 20 treatment, storage, and disposal facilities. It also operates 73 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects, and 12 closed landfills. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About ESGL

(Get Free Report)

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.