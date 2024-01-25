Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.31.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

