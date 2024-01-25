Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) versus Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Financial Contrast

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) and Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Qantas Airways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación $2.85 billion 0.26 -$80.22 million ($0.65) -12.83 Qantas Airways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Qantas Airways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación 0 0 3 0 3.00 Qantas Airways 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Qantas Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus target price of $15.48, indicating a potential upside of 85.55%. Given Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is more favorable than Qantas Airways.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Qantas Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación -2.39% -43.32% -1.61% Qantas Airways N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación beats Qantas Airways on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.P.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America. As of December 31, 2022, it leased 116 aircrafts and 23 spare engines. The company also offers merchandising, travel agency, and loyalty program, as well as specialized and aeronautical technical services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs. The company operates a fleet of aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands. Qantas Airways Limited was founded in 1920 and is based in Mascot, Australia.

