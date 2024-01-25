Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

