Cormark Weighs in on Americas Silver Corp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on USAS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Americas Silver Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million.

Institutional Trading of Americas Silver

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Americas Silver by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

