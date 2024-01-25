Coursera (COUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. On average, analysts expect Coursera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88.

In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $171,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,033.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $171,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,168,990 shares of company stock worth $23,213,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 43.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.09.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

