Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Rating Increased to Outperform at TD Cowen

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 579,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,406,000 after acquiring an additional 36,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 142,153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

