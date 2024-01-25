Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Shares Up 28.3%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 28.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.40. 6,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,030,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Creatd Trading Up 28.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $133.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Creatd by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Creatd by 1,909.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,834 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Creatd during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

