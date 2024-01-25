Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) vs. DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Critical Comparison

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Dividends

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays out -11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DigitalBridge Group pays out -19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and DigitalBridge Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 1 0 3.00 DigitalBridge Group 0 0 7 1 3.13

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.30%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus price target of $21.94, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than DigitalBridge Group.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -33.85% -170.65% -4.52% DigitalBridge Group 4.50% 1.39% 0.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and DigitalBridge Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $101.91 million 0.79 $5.92 million ($3.01) -1.17 DigitalBridge Group $1.14 billion 2.81 -$321.80 million ($0.21) -93.76

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Media & Community Trust Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Creative Media & Community Trust Co. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments. The Company also owns one hotel in northern California and a lending platform that originates loans under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) loan program. The Company seeks to apply the expertise of CIM Group Management, LLC ("CIM Group") and its affiliates to the acquisition, development and operation of premier multifamily properties and creative office assets that cater to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.