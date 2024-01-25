CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $63.01 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

