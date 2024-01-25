Critical Analysis: Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) versus Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Leafbuyer Technologies and Apollo Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Medical 0 2 3 0 2.60

Apollo Medical has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -12.56% N/A -36.09% Apollo Medical 3.56% 9.90% 5.51%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Apollo Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.74 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Apollo Medical $1.14 billion 1.87 $45.17 million $1.00 36.70

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies



Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Apollo Medical



Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

