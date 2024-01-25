Critical Comparison: Power REIT (NYSE:PW) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Power REIT has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT -736.66% -92.65% -35.81% Global Net Lease -43.74% -10.04% -3.49%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Net Lease 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Power REIT and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 63.34%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Power REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power REIT and Global Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $8.52 million 0.24 -$14.25 million ($8.85) -0.07 Global Net Lease $378.86 million 5.34 $12.02 million ($1.64) -5.35

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Power REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Power REIT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

