Critical Review: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 50.11% 15.57% 3.18% Oportun Financial -13.87% -24.25% -3.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oportun Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.43%. Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $7.36, indicating a potential upside of 79.88%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.66 $65.56 million $1.93 8.53 Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.15 -$77.74 million ($4.21) -0.97

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Oportun Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.