Critical Survey: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) and DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) and DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and DMK Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86 DMK Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $309.14, suggesting a potential upside of 38.69%. DMK Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 160.55%. Given DMK Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DMK Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

79.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of DMK Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of DMK Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DMK Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and DMK Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$295.35 million ($19.24) -11.59 DMK Pharmaceuticals $4.76 million 1.22 -$26.48 million N/A N/A

DMK Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and DMK Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -293.56% -112.46% DMK Pharmaceuticals -630.85% N/A -251.02%

Summary

DMK Pharmaceuticals beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH. The company is also developing MGL-3745, a backup compound to resmetirom. The company is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About DMK Pharmaceuticals

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical stage neuro-biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical stage product candidate, DPI-125, which is indicated for the treatment of opioid use disorder. Its products include SYMJEPI epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions to stinging and biting insects, allergen immunotherapy, foods, drugs, diagnostic testing substances, and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis; and ZIMHI naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose. The company was formerly known as Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2023. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

