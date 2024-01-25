CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.25 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $702.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at CrossFirst Bankshares

In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $93,067.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,484.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.