CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.77.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.