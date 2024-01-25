CSW Industrials (CSWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect CSW Industrials to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, analysts expect CSW Industrials to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 2.2 %

CSWI opened at $207.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.83. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $126.38 and a 1 year high of $219.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.81. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 23.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in CSW Industrials by 50.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

