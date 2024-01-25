CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

CSX Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.