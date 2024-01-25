DA Davidson Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share.
Shares of CMA opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
