Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

