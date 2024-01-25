Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $36.15 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $151.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.66.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

