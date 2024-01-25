Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Decreased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

DE stock opened at $388.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.86. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.