Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

