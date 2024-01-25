Desjardins Lowers Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target decreased by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAV. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.33.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAV

Advantage Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

TSE AAV opened at C$9.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.26. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.7273483 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.