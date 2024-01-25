Desjardins Lowers Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$8.75

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of HWX opened at C$6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.97. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$5.66 and a 52-week high of C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 35.85%. The business had revenue of C$144.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.5751391 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$420,692.83. In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. Also, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$420,692.83. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

