Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.83 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$175.44.

CNR stock opened at C$166.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$170.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$163.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$155.74. The stock has a market cap of C$107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

