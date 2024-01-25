DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.66 and last traded at $125.96. 291,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,525,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.19.

Get DexCom alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in DexCom by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,056,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.