Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 23,122 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,685 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares during the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $14,460,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3,594.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YINN opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $73.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

