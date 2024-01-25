Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $21.22

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $20.72. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 6,836,059 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 3,609.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 266,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 259,287 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

