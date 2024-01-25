Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $64.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.56.

IRON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $61.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $102,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $102,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,541 shares of company stock worth $12,560,433. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

