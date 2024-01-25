Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.98

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 20001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

