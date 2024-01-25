Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Down 2.7%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $33.40. 42,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 319,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $895.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 38.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Doug Moran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,653,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $49,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,237.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Doug Moran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 344,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,653,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,628 shares of company stock worth $6,881,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

