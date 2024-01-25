Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
DRETF stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $12.63.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
