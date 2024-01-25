Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $103.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

