East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

EWBC stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ossiam grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

