Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL) Insider Purchases £2,487.38 in Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 1,526 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,487.38 ($3,160.58).
Shares of EGL opened at GBX 164.25 ($2.09) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.90. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra has a twelve month low of GBX 144.23 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 224 ($2.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,425.00 and a beta of 0.48.
