Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL) Insider Purchases £2,487.38 in Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 1,526 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,487.38 ($3,160.58).

Shares of EGL opened at GBX 164.25 ($2.09) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.90. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra has a twelve month low of GBX 144.23 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 224 ($2.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,425.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

