Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.70

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Edinburgh Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:EDIN opened at GBX 665.69 ($8.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,672.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 16.88. Edinburgh Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 612.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 690 ($8.77). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 671.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 658.19.

Get Edinburgh Investment alerts:

About Edinburgh Investment

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.