Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.70

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Edinburgh Investment Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON:EDIN opened at GBX 665.69 ($8.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,672.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 16.88. Edinburgh Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 612.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 690 ($8.77). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 671.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 658.19.
About Edinburgh Investment
