Edward S. Lampert Sells 380,497 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AutoNation Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:AN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.
AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
