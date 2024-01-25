Edward S. Lampert Sells 380,497 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 198.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 11.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 46.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,583,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

