Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Down 2.7%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $202.30 and last traded at $202.75. 9,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 16,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ESLT

Elbit Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.73.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.