Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 4,281 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sanmina by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sanmina by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,945,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $51.72 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.