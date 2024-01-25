Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $215,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $370.07 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.20.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

