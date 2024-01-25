Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $205,000 Investment in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,134,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 153.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 130,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,580,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 104,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

RGP opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $456.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

RGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $36,725.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

