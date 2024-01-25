Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 111 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELV stock opened at $473.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.92. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78. The firm has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

