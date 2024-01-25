Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

