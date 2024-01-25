Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 4.4 %

EDV opened at GBX 1,437 ($18.26) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,421.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,678.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,680.73. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,331 ($16.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,242 ($28.49).

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15,714.29%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

