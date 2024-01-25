Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 749.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $108.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.66.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

