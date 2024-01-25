Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.